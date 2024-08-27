Who Got The Work

Hubbell Inc., a provider of utility and energy infrastructure, has turned to attorney Howell G. O'Rear of McInteer & O'Rear to fight a pending fraud and patent infringement lawsuit. The case was filed July 29 in Tennessee Middle District Court by the Burger Law Firm on behalf of Timothy Allen Atchison, an engineer who contends that he entered into a joint venture agreement with Hubbell's predecessor to develop his brake power module and motor control system invention. The suit accuses Hubbell of surreptitiously reneging on the agreement and misappropriating the plaintiff's intellectual property in order to earn millions of dollars producing and selling the product for the company's own benefit and credit. The plaintiff also contends that he was denied commission and terminated under false pretenses. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Aleta A. Trauger, is 3:24-cv-00922, Atchison v. Hubbell Industrial Controls, Inc.

Energy

August 27, 2024, 10:20 AM

Plaintiffs

Timothy Allen Atchison

Plaintiffs

Burger, Scott & Mcfarlin

Defendants

Hubbell Industrial Controls, Inc.

defendant counsels

Mcinteer & O'Rear PLC

Nature of Claim: 830/over patent claims