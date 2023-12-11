Who Got The Work

Megan Bannigan, Kathryn Campbell Saba and Christopher S. Ford from Debevoise & Plimpton have stepped in as defense counsel to Janis Berdigans and Printify Inc. in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The action, filed Oct. 11 in New York Southern District Court by Boies Schiller Flexner on behalf of Atari Interactive Inc., accuses the defendants of selling counterfeit goods under the 'Atari' mark. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Sidney H. Stein, is 1:23-cv-08926, Atari Interactive, Inc. v. Printify, Inc. et al.

Business Services

December 11, 2023, 11:41 AM

Plaintiffs

ABC

Atari Interactive Inc.

Plaintiffs

Boies Schiller Flexner

defendants

Def

Janis Berdigans

John Does

Printify Inc.

defendant counsels

Debevoise & Plimpton

Husch Blackwell

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims