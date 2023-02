Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Porteous, Hainkel & Johnson on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Everest National Insurance, a subsidiary of Prudential Financial, to Louisiana Middle District Court. The complaint, filed by McGlinchey Stafford on behalf of Atalco LLC, seeks reimbursement for allegedly overpaid premiums. The case is 3:23-cv-00091, Atalco, LLC v. Everest National Insurance Company.

Insurance

February 10, 2023, 4:10 PM