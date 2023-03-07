New Suit

Kaufman Dolowich Voluck filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against ModivCare Solutions LLC, formerly known as LogistiCare Solutions Inc., Tuesday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court on behalf of Atain Specialty Insurance Co. The court action seeks a declaration that Atain has no duty to defend or indemnify ModivCare in an underlying lawsuit arising from the alleged abuse of a minor who was in the defendant's care. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00866, Atain Specialty Insurance Company v. Modivcare Solutions, LLC f/k/a Logisticare Solutions, Inc.

Insurance

March 07, 2023, 5:18 PM