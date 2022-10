New Suit

Wood Smith Henning & Berman filed a complaint for declaratory relief Monday in Florida Middle District Court on behalf of Atain Specialty Insurance. The suit names Shaun Anderson and other claimants in connection with underlying litigation stemming from a motor vehicle collision. The case is 8:22-cv-02249, Atain Specialty Insurance Company v. Isopo et al.

Insurance

October 03, 2022, 3:34 PM