A Los Angeles lawyer who brokered deals on behalf of two women alleging affairs with Donald Trump told jurors on Tuesday he suspected Michael Cohen was attempting to avoid funding the final contract until after the 2016 presidential election. "I thought he was trying to kick the can down the road until after the election," attorney Keith Davidson, of KMD Law, told jurors of Cohen's continual excuses as to why Trump's ex-personal attorney couldn't wire the cash.

New York

April 30, 2024, 6:32 PM

