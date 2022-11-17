At Trial, Krasner Says He Fired Ex-Prosecutor Carlos Vega Ba...

News From Law.com

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner took to the witness stand Thursday in the age discrimination lawsuit over the firing of longtime homicide prosecutor Carlos Vega, who was one of 30 assistant district attorneys asked to resign shortly after Krasner took office. Krasner began his Thursday testimony saying he did not, as the plaintiff claimed, terminate Vega due to his age, but rather he did so based on Vega's conduct during a homicide trial in which the two were opposing counsel. "His conduct during the trial was shocking," Krasner claimed.

November 17, 2022, 12:15 PM