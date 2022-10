News From Law.com

In a bid for leniency for Steve Bannon, defense attorney David Schoen on Friday lambasted an attorney for former President Donald Trump as a "thug" who couldn't be trusted. Schoen's blistering remarks in open court came as he urged U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols of the District of Columbia not to lend credence to Trump lawyer Justin Clark's statements that Trump never fully excused Bannon from complying with a subpoena from the House Jan. 6 committee.

Government

October 21, 2022, 3:25 PM