At Quinn Emanuel, Planning for Success, Not Succession Plann...

At 72, John Quinn doesn't see retiring from the firm he founded or moving into an emeritus role in his near future. In an interview with The American Lawyer this week, he challenged anyone questioning his fitness to run with him at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California. "I'll leave it to other people how fit and astute I am to run a $2 billion organization," Quinn said, noting that at any time, his partners can decide who is best suited to run the firm. As recently as 2018, the co-founder and longtime managing partner of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan was steadfast he would make no changes to his firm's management regime, preferring its "bare bones" leadership structure to the administrative bureaucracy of many peers.

January 12, 2024, 4:00 AM

