News From Law.com

The New Jersey Supreme Court heard oral arguments today in a COVID-related business interruption dispute between an Atlantic City casino and its insurers, over whether the presence of the virus or the related executive orders caused a "direct physical loss of or damage" to the plaintiff's property, and if so, if the contamination exclusions in the policies apply.

Insurance

September 28, 2023, 9:52 AM

nature of claim: /