News From Law.com

Making both statutory and equal-rights arguments, two separate lawyers, including one from the ACLU, argued before Michigan's high court that an unwed former same-sex partner should qualify as a legal "parent" to a child her and her former partner agreed to have, via in vitro fertilization, but that one partner is no longer allowed to see.

Michigan

April 06, 2023, 4:01 PM

nature of claim: /