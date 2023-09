News From Law.com

At oral arguments Thursday, the Illinois Supreme Court mulled whether a Chicago plaintiffs law firm's press release announcing a $4.2 million jury award in a medical malpractice suit violated the Mental Health and Developmental Disabilities Confidentiality Act by disclosing the details of its now-former client's mental health diagnoses.

September 22, 2023, 1:50 PM

