At Morrison & Foerster, Reduced Overhead and Steady Demand L...

Uncertainty at the end of 2022 helped Morrison & Foerster finish 2023 with nearly 20% more net income, thanks in part to a 6.2% increase in gross revenue as all of the firm's major practices experienced growth over the course of the year. But a good year in litigation, bankruptcy, middle-market M&A and even IPOs doesn't tell the full story: The firm lowered its overhead by $2 million in 2023. "Last year we knew it was going to be a challenging year," COO Pat Cavaney said in an interview. "We hoped transactions would rebound in the second half. Fortunately, by managing expenses well, we were able to get more of the top line going to the bottom."

March 21, 2024, 1:53 PM

