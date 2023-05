At Least 8 Fake Electors Have Immunity in Ga. Election Probe...

News From Law.com

The prosecutor investigating possible illegal meddling in the 2020 election in Georgia has agreed to immunity deals with at least eight Republican fake electors who signed a certificate falsely stating that then-President Donald Trump had won the state. Defense attorney Kimberly Debrow revealed the existence of the immunity deals in a court filing Friday, saying her eight clients had accepted the agreements last month. The filing does not identify the people who were offered immunity deals.

Georgia

May 08, 2023, 10:50 AM

