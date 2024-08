News From Law.com

Michigan-based Honigman and Maryland-based Whiteford, Taylor & Preston both recently announced partnerships with Harvey, an artificial intelligence startup partly backed by OpenAI. The company has gotten a lot of buzz, picking up clients such as A&O Shearman and Reed Smith. But its reluctance to media coverage and public showcases of its products has led to some concerns over how much the startup relies on branding hype over its actual product.

AI & Automation

August 29, 2024, 11:47 AM