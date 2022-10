News From Law.com

As major banks and financial institutions relocate further south, national firms' interest in Palm Beach County appears to remain focused on servicing the wealthy individuals who run those institutions. However, national firms' relative lack of interest in Palm Beach County expansions has left the door wide open for Greenberg Traurig's West Palm Beach-headquartered securities litigation practice to consolidate its home-field advantage.

October 12, 2022, 10:17 AM