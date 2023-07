News From Law.com

A jury verdict has been reached in a large and complex trade secrets case out of the Northern District of Georgia, absolving one of the only suppliers of aircraft wing parts to Boeing. Aerospace producer Universal Alloy Corporation was sued by Arconic, Inc. in 2015 for allegedly stealing trade secrets of making the components of aluminum spar cords, located inside the wings of airplanes.

July 31, 2023, 6:32 PM

