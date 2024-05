News From Law.com

At this year's CLOC Global Institute, a diverse group of general counsel and legal operations leaders shared how they are making use of generative AI and how they got started. It begins with understanding your data and how AI tools are using it. Start with a small number of use cases and expand as employees gain comfort with the technology.

AI & Automation

May 08, 2024, 9:41 AM

