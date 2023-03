News From Law.com

Questions remained following Pennsylvania Supreme Court oral arguments Wednesday, with the justices looking to answer whether defendant Husqvarna Professional Products's ties to Philadelphia County were sufficient to make transfer of venue from Bucks County proper. Arguments in Hangey v. Husqvarna Professional Products centered on how to determine whether a defendant regularly conducts business in a county.

March 09, 2023, 9:46 AM