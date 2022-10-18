At 67%, July Bar Exam Pass Rate Continues to Drop After Unif...

News From Law.com

Pennsylvania's first time testing bar entry hopefuls with the Uniform Bar Exam (UBE) in July saw the pass rate of examinees continue recent years' downward slope, highlighting challenges of transitioning to the new test amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Out of the 1,490 who sat for the exam, 67% received the minimum passing score of 272 or higher, according to data released by the Pennsylvania Board of Law Examiners earlier this month. This marks a decrease from the 69% who successfully passed the exam in July of 2021, out of the 1,243 who sat for the bar exam at that time.

October 18, 2022, 3:29 PM