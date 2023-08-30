At 50, Conrad & Scherer Is a Master Class in Law Firm Succes...

News From Law.com

A former South Florida judge has landed a dream job, and a father's pride is in full bloom, as a long-time Fort Lauderdale firm leader announced the addition of not one—but two—of his children to the Conrad & Scherer firm. "Family has always been most important to me," said ex-Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Anne Scherer, the daughter of firm founder William R. Scherer Jr. Scherer will be joined by her brother, William "Bill" R. III, as the newest partners at the firm.

August 30, 2023, 1:27 PM

