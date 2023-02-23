Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Greenberg Traurig on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Onset Capital Partners, Joseph C. Kane Jr. and Wendell McCain to New York Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Mintz & Gold on behalf of Asyndeton SA, alleges that the plaintiff lost over $2 million procuring masks from China during the COVID-19 pandemic based on the defendants' misrepresentations about their ability to resell the masks in the U.S. and Mexico. The case is 1:23-cv-01536, Asyndeton SA v. Onset Capital Partners et al.

Wholesalers

February 23, 2023, 7:54 PM