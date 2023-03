New Suit - Contract

Burr & Forman and Saxton & Stump filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Tuesday in Delaware District Court on behalf of ASV Georgia Holdings LLC. The suit takes aim at Hunsaker Properties, a provider of funeral goods and services, and its owner Christine Hunsaker for allegedly misrepresenting Hunsaker Properties' finances when contracting with ASV. The case is 1:23-cv-00347, ASV Georgia Holdings, LLC v. Hunsaker Properties, LLC et al.

Business Services

March 28, 2023, 3:14 PM

Plaintiffs

Asv Georgia Holdings, LLC

Plaintiffs

Burr & Forman

defendants

Christine Hunsaker

Hunsaker Properties, LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract