Bass, Berry & Sims filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Thursday in Tennessee Middle District Court on behalf of smartphone and consumer electronics insurance provider Asurion LLC. The complaint, which is sealed, pursues claims against Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner. The case is 3:23-cv-00424, Asurion, LLC v. Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP.

April 28, 2023, 6:27 AM

Asurion, LLC

Bass, Berry & Sims

Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract