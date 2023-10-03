Breaking News From Law.com

AstraZeneca announced on Tuesday it would pay $425 million to settle about 11,000 lawsuits alleging its medications Prilosec and Nexium, used to treat heartburn and stomach acid, caused kidney injuries. The settlement includes federal cases in the multidistrict litigation in New Jersey and those in state courts in New Jersey and Delaware. Three other companies – GlaxoSmithKline, Procter & Gamble and Pfizer – reached prior settlements totaling $108.5 million.

October 03, 2023, 1:37 PM

