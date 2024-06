News From Law.com

The president of Daniel Coker Horton and Bell has teamed with Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer lawyers to help AstraZeneca sue the Attorney General of Mississippi. Attorney Wilton V. Byars III joined Arnold & Porter partners Allon Kedem and Jeffrey L. Handwerker, and senior associates Stephen K. Wirth and Samuel I. Ferenc to file a complaint against Lynn Fitch in her official capacity as Mississippi's chief legal officer and advisor.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

June 27, 2024, 5:27 PM