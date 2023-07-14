Astellas Pharma filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on Friday in Illinois Northern District Court challenging the constitutionality of the 'Drug Price Negotiation Program,' part of Congress's Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. According to the complaint, the program does not provide a true 'negotiation' process between pharmaceutical companies and the federal government, but instead grants the government the de facto power to set drug prices in violation of the First and Fifth Amendments. The suit is backed by Covington & Burling and Barnes & Thornburg. The case is 1:23-cv-04578, Astellas Pharma US Inc. v. Department of Health and Human Services et al.
Health Care
July 14, 2023, 5:16 PM