New Suit

Astellas Pharma filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on Friday in Illinois Northern District Court challenging the constitutionality of the 'Drug Price Negotiation Program,' part of Congress's Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. According to the complaint, the program does not provide a true 'negotiation' process between pharmaceutical companies and the federal government, but instead grants the government the de facto power to set drug prices in violation of the First and Fifth Amendments. The suit is backed by Covington & Burling and Barnes & Thornburg. The case is 1:23-cv-04578, Astellas Pharma US Inc. v. Department of Health and Human Services et al.

Health Care

July 14, 2023, 5:16 PM

Plaintiffs

Astellas Pharma US, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Barnes & Thornburg

defendants

Department of Health and Human Services

Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (Cms)

Chiquita Brooks-Lasure

Xavier Becerra

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation