New Suit - Patent

Astellas Pharma sued Evitalin LLC d/b/a menMD and PharmaLabs for patent infringement on Friday in Delaware District Court. The suit, brought by McCarter & English and McDermott Will & Emery, alleges that the defendants' mirabegron products infringe five patents covering the plaintiff's drug 'Myrbetriq.' Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00629, Astellas Pharma Inc. et al v. Evitalin LLC et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

June 09, 2023, 2:57 PM

Plaintiffs

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Astellas Ireland Co., Ltd.

Astellas Pharma Global Development, Inc.

Astellas Pharma US, Inc.

Plaintiffs

McCarter & English

defendants

Evitalin LLC

Pharmalabs Holdco, Inc.

Pharmalabs, LLC

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims