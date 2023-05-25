New Suit - Class Action

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) was hit with a class action on Thursday in District of Columbia District Court. The suit, filed by Motley Rice, contends that USCIS unlawfully charged certain Ukrainian and Afghan parolees a $410 fee to apply for employment authorization after Congress passed legislation waiving that fee. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01502, Astakhov et al v. United States Citizenship And Immigration Services et al.

Alona Astakhova

Anastasiia Volkova

Stanislav Astakhov

Yevhenii Shapiro

Motley Rice

United States Department Of Homeland Security

United States Citizenship And Immigration Services

United States Of America

nature of claim: 890/