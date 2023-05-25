U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) was hit with a class action on Thursday in District of Columbia District Court. The suit, filed by Motley Rice, contends that USCIS unlawfully charged certain Ukrainian and Afghan parolees a $410 fee to apply for employment authorization after Congress passed legislation waiving that fee. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01502, Astakhov et al v. United States Citizenship And Immigration Services et al.
Government
May 25, 2023, 3:16 PM