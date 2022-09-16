New Suit - Trade Secrets

FordHarrison filed a trade secret lawsuit Friday in North Carolina Middle District Court on behalf of AssuredPartners of North Carolina LLC. The suit, targeting Stanley W. Park and Towne Insurance Agency, accuses Park of violating his non-compete, confidentiality and non-solicitation obligations in favor of co-defendant Towne Insurance. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-00784, Assuredpartners Of North Carolina, LLC v. Park et al.

North Carolina

September 16, 2022, 3:28 PM