New Suit - Trade Secrets

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart filed a trade secrets lawsuit Monday in Iowa Northern District Court on behalf of AssuredPartners of New Jersey LLC. The suit pursues claims against former sales executive Edgar Ortiz, for allegedly soliciting AssuredPartners clients and misappropriating confidential and proprietary information in favor of competitor, Silk Road Transportation Insurance. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-01011, AssuredPartners of New Jersey, LLC v. Ortiz et al.

Insurance

June 13, 2023, 6:52 AM

AssuredPartners of New Jersey, LLC

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

Edgar Ortiz

Silk Road Transportation Insurance, LLC

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute