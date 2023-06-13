Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart filed a trade secrets lawsuit Monday in Iowa Northern District Court on behalf of AssuredPartners of New Jersey LLC. The suit pursues claims against former sales executive Edgar Ortiz, for allegedly soliciting AssuredPartners clients and misappropriating confidential and proprietary information in favor of competitor, Silk Road Transportation Insurance. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-01011, AssuredPartners of New Jersey, LLC v. Ortiz et al.
Insurance
June 13, 2023, 6:52 AM