New Suit - Trade Secrets

AssuredPartners of Colorado filed a trade secrets lawsuit against Arnold S. Aranoff, Brooks B. Bergner and Milton H. Billstein on Thursday in Colorado District Court. The suit, brought by Fisher & Phillips, accuses the defendants of misappropriating trade secrets and confidential information by providing 'off-the-books services' for customers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00682, AssuredPartners of Colorado LLC v. Aranoff et al.

Insurance

March 16, 2023, 5:03 PM

Plaintiffs

AssuredPartners of Colorado, LLC

Plaintiffs

Fisher & Phillips

defendants

Arnold S. Aranoff

Brooks B. Bergner

Milton H. Billstein

nature of claim: 880/