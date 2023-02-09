New Suit - Trade Secrets

NFP Corp., an insurance broker and consultant, and John P. Ferreira were slapped with a trade secret lawsuit Wednesday in New Jersey District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, accuses Ferreira, a former Assuredpartners Jamison agent, of emailing himself Assuredpartners' confidential and trade secret information prior to his resignation and soliciting at least one client for the benefit of NFP, amounting to the plaintiffs loss of more than $108,000. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00751, Assuredpartners Jamison, LLC v. Ferreira et al.

Insurance

February 09, 2023, 5:55 AM