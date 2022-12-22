New Suit - Trade Secrets

Fisher & Phillips filed a trade secret lawsuit Wednesday in Florida Middle District Court on behalf of AssuredPartners Great Plains, a national partnership of independent insurance brokers. The complaint pursues claims against Shane Larson for allegedly misappropriating trade secret information by downloading and sending documents to an email and thumb drive and soliciting clients and key employees to leave AssuredPartners and join a competitor. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:22-cv-02373, AssuredPartners Great Plains, LLC v. Larson.

Business Services

December 22, 2022, 7:37 AM