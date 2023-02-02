New Suit

T-Mobile and its subsidiaries Sprint, MetroPCS California and Assurance Wireless USA filed a lawsuit against the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) Wednesday in California Northern District Court. The lawsuit, filed by DLA Piper, seeks to enjoin the CPUC's 'universal service' surcharge rule decision, which comes into effect April 1, 2023, on the grounds that it is preempted by the Federal Communications Commissions 'universal service' requirements. According to the suit, the CPUC wishes to change service surcharges from revenue-based to connection or access line-based, imposing a skyrocket in consumers' monthly payments. The case is 3:23-cv-00483, Assurance Wireless USA, L.P. et al v. Reynolds et al.

Telecommunications

February 02, 2023, 7:17 AM