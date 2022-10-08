Who Got The Work

Amica Mutual Insurance has turned to attorneys from Keogh Cox & Wilson including senior partner John P. Wolf III as defense counsel in a pending insurance lawsuit. The complaint, for disputed property damage claims resulting from Hurricanes Delta and Laura, was filed Aug. 24 in Louisiana Western District Court by Mudd, Bruchhaus & Keating on behalf of Richard H. Assunto and Susan C. Assunto. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge James D. Cain Jr., is 2:22-cv-03736, Assunto et al v. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.

Insurance

October 08, 2022, 1:41 PM