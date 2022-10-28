Who Got The Work

Jose Antonio Castro of Spencer Fane has entered an appearance for Jeff Bidwell, Ben Price and the National Board of Surgical Technology and Surgical Assisting in a pending antitrust lawsuit. The suit was filed Sept. 9 in Colorado District Court by Castle Lantz Maricle LLC on behalf of the Association of Surgical Assistants (ASA). The lawsuit accuses the defendants of engaging in an anticompetitive scheme designed to keep the American Association of Surgical Technicians as the sole provider and processor of continuing education credits for surgical technicians and surgical assistants. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Michael E. Hegarty, is 1:22-cv-02363, Association of Surgical Assistants v. National Board of Surgical Technology and Surgical Assisting, The et al.

Health Care

October 28, 2022, 11:45 AM