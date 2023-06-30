New Suit

Taft Stettinius & Hollister filed a complaint for declaratory and injunctive relief on Thursday in Ohio Southern District Court. The suit, brought against the Ohio Attorney General and Commissioners of the Ohio Public Utilities Commission, seeks to declare that Ohio's 'crew size law,' which requires that all freight railroads operate in almost all circumstances with at least two crew members, is preempted by the federal Regional Rail Reorganization Act (3R Act). The 3R Act essentially prohibits Ohio from adopting any law requiring any railroad in the State to employ any specified number of persons to perform any particular task, function and/or operation. The case is 2:23-cv-02096, Association of American Railroads v. Yost et al.

June 30, 2023, 6:00 AM

Association of American Railroads

Taft Stettinius & Hollister

Commissioner Daniel R Conway

Commissioner Dennis P Deters

Commissioner Jenifer French

Commissioner John D Williams

Commissioner Lawrence K Friedeman

Dave Yost

