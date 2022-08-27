Who Got The Work

Paul Lantieri III, Leslie E. John and Andrew P. Valencia of Ballard Spahr have stepped in as counsel to the American Board of Internal Medicine in a pending lawsuit brought by the conservative Association of American Physicians and Surgeons Educational Foundation. The case, filed July 12 in Texas Southern District Court by attorney Andrew Schlafly, accuses the federal government and various medical boards of intimidating physicians who take politically controversial positions on issues such as abortion, mask mandates and vaccination. Ashley T. Parrish and Marcus V. Eason of McGinnis Lochridge LLP represent the American Board of Obstetrics & Gynecology. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jeffrey V. Brown, is 3:22-cv-00240, Association of American Physicians and Surgeons Educational Foundation v. American Board of Internal Medicine et al.

Health Care

August 27, 2022, 3:34 PM