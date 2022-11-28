New Suit

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts was hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit Monday in Florida Middle District Court. The lawsuit was brought by Guilday Law on behalf of Association Casualty Insurance Company. The court action seeks a declaration that Association Casualty has no duty to indemnify Wyndham Hotels for costs incurred in an underlying lawsuit. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-00749, Association Casualty Insurance Company v. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

November 28, 2022, 5:53 PM