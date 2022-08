News From Law.com

A recent survey of more than 4,000 Big Law midlevels revealed that associates want more transparency on the path to partner and more options than equity-or-out. Law firms prefer to withhold that information to give themselves options on who to hire and when, but many midlevels said their firms' intentional silence feels punitive against the backdrop of a lengthening and disheartening partnership track.

August 12, 2022, 5:00 AM