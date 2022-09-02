Removed To Federal Court

Entergy, a utilities company operating in the southern region of the United States, removed a class action over business disruption claims to Louisiana Eastern District Court on Friday. The suit, filed by Murphy Rogers Sloss Gambel & Tompkins, relates to a 400-foot Entergy transmission tower which was knocked into the Mississippi River by Hurricane Ida, causing the river to be closed and leading to business interruptions along the river. Entergy is represented by Stanley Reuter Ross Thornton & Alford. The case is 2:22-cv-03118, Associated Terminals LLC v. Entergy Corp. et al.

Energy

September 02, 2022, 7:27 PM