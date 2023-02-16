New Suit - Copyright

Major League Soccer, several MLS teams and other defendants were slapped with a copyright infringement lawsuit Thursday in California Central District Court. The lawsuit, filed by Johnson & Johnson on behalf of Associated Production Music, accuses the defendants of using the plaintiff's copryighted musical compositions on their social media platfroms to promote their commercial activities without authorization. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-01173, Associated Production Music LLC v. Major League Soccer LLC et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

February 16, 2023, 5:27 PM