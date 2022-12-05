New Suit

AmTrust Financial Services sued Wilson's Pool Design LLC and other defendants Monday in Alabama Southern District Court over an insurance coverage dispute. The court case, filed by Ely & Isenberg, seeks declaratory judgment that AmTrust has no duty to defend and indemnify the defendants in an underlying breach-of-contract lawsuit. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-00484, Associated Industries Insurance Company, Inc. v. Wilson's Pool Design, LLC et al.

Insurance

December 05, 2022, 4:02 PM