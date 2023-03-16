New Suit

Associated Industries Insurance, a subsidiary of AmTrust Financial Services, filed a lawsuit Thursday in Alabama Southern District Court over an insurance coverage dispute. The court action, filed by Ely & Isenberg, takes aim at Universal Home Decks & Renovations Inc. and other defendants. The lawsuit seeks a declaration that Associated Industries has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying personal injury lawsuit. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00094, Associated Industries Insurance Company, Inc. v. Universal Home Decks & Renovations, Inc. et al.

Insurance

March 16, 2023, 4:02 PM

Plaintiffs

Associated Industries Insurance Company, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Ely & Isenberg LLC

defendants

Danny Buck

Felix Figueroa

Joseph Hultquist

Sue Buck

Universal Home Decks & Renovations, Inc.

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute