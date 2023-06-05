AmTrust subsidiary Associated Industries Insurance Co. sued SBE Electrical Contracting on Monday in California Central District Court over an insurance coverage dispute. The lawsuit, brought by Nieslen Katibah LLP, seeks a declaration that the plaintiff has no duty to indemnify SBE in an underlying construction defect case. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:23-cv-00977, Associated Industries Insurance Company, Inc. v. SBE Electrical Contracting, Inc.
Insurance
June 05, 2023, 5:01 PM