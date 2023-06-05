New Suit - Insurance

AmTrust subsidiary Associated Industries Insurance Co. sued SBE Electrical Contracting on Monday in California Central District Court over an insurance coverage dispute. The lawsuit, brought by Nieslen Katibah LLP, seeks a declaration that the plaintiff has no duty to indemnify SBE in an underlying construction defect case. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:23-cv-00977, Associated Industries Insurance Company, Inc. v. SBE Electrical Contracting, Inc.

Insurance

June 05, 2023, 5:01 PM

