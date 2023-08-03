New Suit - Insurance

Associated Industries Insurance filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Ron Perez Construction, Jeepreel Ronaldo Perez and other defendants on Thursday in California Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Nielsen Katibah, seeks a declaration that Associated Industries has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying construction defect lawsuit. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-03894, Associated Industries Insurance Co. Inc. v. Ron Perez Construction LLC et al.

Insurance

August 03, 2023, 7:12 PM

Plaintiffs

Associated Industries Insurance Company, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Nielsen Katibah LLP

defendants

Alexandra Fee

Ann Javer

Jeepreel Ronaldo Perez

Monique Javer-Davis

Ron Perez Construction LLC

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute