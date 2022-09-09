New Suit

Associated Industries Insurance Company Inc., a subsidiary of AmTrust Financial Services, filed an insurance coverage lawsuit Friday in Georgia Middle District Court. The court action, brought by Barrickman, Allred & Young, seeks a declaration as to the rights and obligations of Associated Industries in an underlying lawsuit. The court action takes aim at Urvashi Foster, Billy Joe Foster and other defendants. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:22-cv-00135, Associated Industries Insurance Company, Inc. v. Johnson et al.

Insurance

September 09, 2022, 3:08 PM