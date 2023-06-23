New Suit - Insurance

AmTrust subsidiary Associated Industries Insurance Co. sued Highland Wake Construction, the American Autism & Rehabilitation Center and other defendants Friday in Alabama Southern District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Ely & Isenberg, seeks a declaration that the plaintiff has no obligation to indemnify the defendants in an underlying construction defect dispute. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00233, Associated Industries Insurance Company, Inc. v. Highland Wake Construction LLC et al.

Insurance

June 23, 2023, 3:59 PM

Plaintiffs

Associated Industries Insurance Company, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Ely & Isenberg LLC

defendants

American Autism & Rehabilitation Center, Inc.

Darla Dixon

Dillyn's Bridge, LLC

Highland Wake Constuction LLC

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute