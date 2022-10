New Suit

Associated Industries Insurance Company Inc. filed a complaint for declaratory judgment Wednesday in California Northern District Court. The court case, filed by Morales Fierro & Reeves, names Forster Engineering Inc. and Shiela Hingorani in connection with underlying commercial general liability claim. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-06229, Associated Industries Insurance Company, Inc. v. Forster Engineering, Inc. et al.

Insurance

October 20, 2022, 5:08 AM